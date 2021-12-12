TCW Group Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $114.10 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

