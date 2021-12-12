TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Zscaler by 3,359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,884,641. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

