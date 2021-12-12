TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target Lowered to €15.00 at Morgan Stanley

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €17.75 ($19.94) to €15.00 ($16.85) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

