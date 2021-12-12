Teck Resources Limited (TECK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

NYSE TECK opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

