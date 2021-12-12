Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target Lowered to €9.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.67) to €9.10 ($10.22) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux cut Tecnicas Reunidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTC:TNISY opened at 5.10 on Friday.

