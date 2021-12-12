Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIV. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

