Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) VP Kurt B. Thaus Sells 9,390 Shares

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

