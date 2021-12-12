Telsey Advisory Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $610.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.71 and its 200 day moving average is $451.44. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.