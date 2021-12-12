Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares shot up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.67. 1,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.94.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,448,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,581,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

