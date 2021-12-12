Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 127.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 905,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 85.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

