Ternium (NYSE:TX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:TX opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. Ternium has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

