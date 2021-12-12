Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

