The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,011.10 ($66.45).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,719 ($62.58) on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The company has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,375.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,828.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

