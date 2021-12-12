The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $32.60 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

