The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $608,062.00

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $608,062.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.58 or 0.08093901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.44 or 1.00269935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002702 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,795,227 coins and its circulating supply is 88,706,004 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

