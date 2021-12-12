The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 622 ($8.25) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.29). Approximately 470,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 274,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($8.33).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 618.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 617.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 58.09 and a quick ratio of 51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

