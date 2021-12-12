The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $883.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 467.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.