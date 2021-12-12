The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €159.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($178.65) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($153.93) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.31 ($149.78).

Shares of AIR opened at €105.58 ($118.63) on Thursday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($112.33). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.77.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

