The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

