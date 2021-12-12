The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.