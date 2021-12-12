The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.89. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

