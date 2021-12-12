The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Declares Dividend of $1.50

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progressive to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.06. 2,385,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

