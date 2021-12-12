The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.