Third Century Bancorp (TDCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on January 4th

Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Third Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Third Century Bancorp operates as the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Indiana. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, including owner occupied, non-owner occupied, construction, development, and small business administration; and Commercial non-real estate loans comprising small business/working capital, equipment/inventory/leases/FF&E loans, accounts receivable, commercial and industrial, line of credit, secured, marketable securities, an unsecured loans.

