THORChain One Day Volume Reaches $34.31 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $34.31 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $6.90 or 0.00014104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00060199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.67 or 0.08102164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00078900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,929.75 or 0.99992466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00055923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

