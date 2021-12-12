Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 434.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in News were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of News by 84.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in News by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.