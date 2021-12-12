Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,249,000 after purchasing an additional 262,854 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 67,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 109,134.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,743 shares of company stock worth $6,375,692. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

