Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,154 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $208.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.24 and its 200 day moving average is $206.46. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.36 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

