Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 165,702 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,702 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

