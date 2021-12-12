Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 279,695 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $636.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

