Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,114 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after buying an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

NYSE TSM opened at $119.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $102.91 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

