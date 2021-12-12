Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) versus TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 N/A $1.22 million N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thunder Mountain Gold and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -84.53% -34.89% -19.28% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats TMC the metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.