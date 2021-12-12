TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Holdings Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TimkenSteel by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TimkenSteel by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.96. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.