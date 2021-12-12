Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 2.49. Titan International has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

