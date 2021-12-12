Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

