TOKPIE One Day Volume Tops $15,309.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 2% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $15,309.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.