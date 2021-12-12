Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Tompkins Financial worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

