Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.