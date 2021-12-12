Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,800 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,901 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.