Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $165.60 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

