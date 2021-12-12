Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

