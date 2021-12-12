Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,015 One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLP. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Collins Stewart began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis raised their price target on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

