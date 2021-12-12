Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of TOU traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.24. 1,616,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$16.47 and a 52-week high of C$48.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.74. The company has a market cap of C$13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,252.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,866,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,223,997.93. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,014,515 over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

