TOWER Hits Market Cap of $16.28 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. TOWER has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOWER has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007087 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

