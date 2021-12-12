Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) PT Lowered to 325.00

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 358.00 to 325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNLIF. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

