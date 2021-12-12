TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TransAlta has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.16.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.