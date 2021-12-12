Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.86.

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$19.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.27. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$18.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

