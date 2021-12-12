Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Industries stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

