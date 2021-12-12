Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

TRIT stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Triterras has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIT. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Triterras by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Triterras by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

