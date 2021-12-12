Triton Wealth Management PLLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.99 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

